Charles ‘Bud’ Turley

Charles “Bud” Edward Turley, 93, of Hamilton, MT, passed away Monday, July 28th, 2025, at his home.

He was born October 20, 1931, in Roseville, Illinois, the son of Lawrence Elswick and Lillian Margaret (Ross) Turley. Charles married Donna Jean Cutliff on June 30th, 1951, and together they just celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his wife of Hamilton; their three children: Donna Sims of Colmesneil, Texas, Linda (Carl) Ande of Monmouth, Illinois, and Tamara (Ben) Miner of Kalispell, Montana; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Margaret Yeakey), two brothers (Raymond and Donald Turley), one son-in-law, and one great-grandson.

He was born and raised in Roseville, Illinois, and graduated from Roseville High School.

Charles served in the Army from 1952 to 1960. He was the co-owner of Turley and Sons Service Station with his brother and father. In 1980, Charles and Donna moved to Hamilton where he went to work for Al’s Car Care.

He was a member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge and was a Past Master. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and 4-wheeling in the mountains with his family and friends.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, August 18th, 2025, at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton at 1:00 p.m. The service will start with Military Honors, followed by the Masonic Rites. All friends and family are welcome.