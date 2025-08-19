Ag research center field day biggest yet

by John Dowd

Last week, the Western Agricultural Research Center (WARC) held its annual field day, which proved to be the biggest one yet, by far. According to Zach Miller, an associate professor and the WARC superintendent, “It was great to see such a crowd coming out to support agriculture.”

With over 450 people in attendance at the event, nearly 100 more than last year, this was the biggest one they have ever had. However, Miller added that it was also “the best one yet.”

Miller said the event has been growing steadily over the last few years. However, over the week it became clear that plans had to change to accommodate for the vastly growing numbers. They had a lot more people sign up than they expected, and they realized it was going to be huge so they had to adapt. One of the things they did was use a truck bed to create a mobile stage. They had no idea they would be presenting to so many people, and so had to use a loud speaker to reach out into the potential crowd. They also had to speed up the presentation timeline, and many had to walk instead of using the tractor they set up to ferry people.

Western Ag Research Center staff giving a presentation to over 450 visitors last week during the WARC annual field day. Photo by John Dowd.



Even with all these changes and more, Miller said the day went well. “We got great feedback, and it was great for people to see what Montana State University does to support agriculture in the state.”

Miller marked substantial interest visitors had for several of the presentations, including “a lot of people really liked the cultivation demo,” said Miller. He also noted a lot of interest in their berry project. For the last few years, WARC has been very involved in the research of haskaps, or honeyberries. They are providing the berries for the college, which is studying “berry consumption and human health and athleticism,” said Miller.

For Miller, these field days are a fantastic way to communicate and participate with the community. “It’s a celebration of the constructive dialogue between communities and the university, between science and society. That dialogue has brought a lot of good, and we want more of it,” said Miller.

One to attend the WARC Field Day was Jessica Torrion, head of the Department of Research Centers for Montana State University. She is also the superintendent of the Northwestern Agricultural Research Center (NARC), in Kalispell. Torrion is the head of all seven research centers in the state, and said this one was the last field day of the summer.

Jessica Torrion standing next to a honeyberry bush, a plant that has generated a lot of interest in the local agricultural community. Photo by John Dowd.



NARC studies wheat, canola, perennials and more. They have a winter barley forage program and other projects. WARC is based in the Bitterroot, and specializes in horticulture. This includes primarily high value-low acreage crops like fruits and vegetables. According to Torrion, the Bitterroot climate facilitates these kinds of crops, and the valley has historically been used for horticulture, particularly apples and sugar beets.

Each center is organized differently, and specializes in different things. However, WARC is the only one that takes on horticulture, with its unique climate, suiting that kind of produce. Each center also has a farmer advisory board to make sure the centers are continually addressing local issues, and current local industry needs. These boards also ensure local representation and feedback.

“At the end of the day, we exist because of them,” said Torrion of the local farmers and ranchers.

Torrion also spoke on the importance of these field days, saying they are “a way for us to connect back to our clientele.” She added, with research, “it doesn’t serve the purpose if we are not visible.” These research centers are publicly funded, through the state and the university, as well as federal grants. Their goal is to do further research in crops and how to make them work in Montana for Montana farmers.

Torrion added that a person never knows who will show up at these field days. It could be that potentially a future Montana State University student might attend. Torrion said these students are “knowledge generators of the future,” and these field days could influence those young people to take that path in the future.

Torrion encourages people to get involved with their local agricultural research centers. “Come visit us,” said Torrion. She added that it does not have to be on a field day. Each one has regular operating hours, and they all encourage everyone to stop by and see what they are working on. This is especially true for those looking to learn about improving ways to farm in their area.

Torrion was one looking forward to the honeyberry updates. She sees a wide application for those, and that they could be a great product for locals to grow.

Another thing Torrion was excited about are the upcoming infrastructural improvements to several of the research centers, including the addition of a new lab and research space going into the Bitterroot center. “It’s time,” said Torrion about getting that improvement to the site.

Her thoughts were echoed by Miller, who said it will be “great to come back to the community with progress about the new facially.” With over 100 years of not having a purpose-built research and teaching space, “it’s just so exciting,” said Miller.

For those interested in learning more, or reaching out to WARC, parties can visit the Montana State University website and find their local agricultural research center. WARC can be contacted by calling (406) 961-3025. The center is located just outside of Corvallis, at 580 Quast Lane.