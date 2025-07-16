Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Yard Sale – Florence

by

HUGE YARD SALE. July 18-19-20, 8 AM-12 NOON. 610 Fescue Slope, Florence (off Hidden Valley Rd, watch for signs). Horse tack, saddles, blankets, new headstalls, lots of misc. horse items. Stationary massage table, antiques, garden items, dog crates, homeschool items for high school students, lots of household and clothes. 

