Way over the line

by Ralph Herr, Hamilton

“God is great, dogs are good, and people are crazy.”

Especially with the politicians in both parties in DC, etc. and the ones in the Blue States, with Sanctuary Cities.

Before I go on, please excuse me if I should accidentally use some bad language in what I will say, hopefully, not too bad.

What in the world has happened to the Democratic Party? The leaders have absolutely lost their minds, along with the media. Some are worse than bad, they are demonic.

Their hatred for President Trump is mostly because they have been found out and all their fraud, and stealing millions of our tax dollars meant to help Americans, suffering from fires, floods, earthquakes, etc.

So many of people in power stole money to line their own pockets over the years and became millionaires. On their gov’t salaries? Right, yeah. It’s about time we have a president who is determined to drain the swamp and MAGA. Hallelujah! The crooked bastards should be arrested, put in prison and ordered to pay huge fines. Hard to do, I’m sure, but I hope it will happen soon.

Our country welcomes immigrants if they come in legally. We have laws about that.

I hear not one Democrat voted for the big bill just passed by Congress. They finally got the votes to get it done. I know the total bill is not what everyone wanted. That would be a miracle with so many people involved. Some compromises were done to get it passed. It is at least a decent start to get some of the things in law that the President promised.

I can only imagine what a mess we would be in if the airheads Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz had been elected. Thank God that didn’t happen.

Now I hear the Democrats are blaming President Trump for causing the awful flood in Texas. My gosh, how stupid do they think we are? That is so darn dumb, it is unbelievable. These elite a-holes should be kicked out the door and maybe be sued for causing so many problems in the country.

I also heard that some idiots are saying maybe some of them could be shot so they could blame that on Trump. It is unbelievable that anyone could be so darn stupid to say such a thing.

I think those b—–ds better think more about the possible outcome of saying something like that. It’s almost like they want it to happen, and anyone dumb enough to listen to this crap may go after the ones saying all this. Anyway, God is in charge, and one of these days he will put a stop to all this crap.