Turleys celebrate 74th anniversary

Charles (Bud) and Donna Turley of Hamilton recently celebrated their 74th anniversary. They were married on June 30, 1951, in Roseville, Illinois where Bud and his brother Raymond operated a Shell Oil gas station and repair shop. Donna worked at Formfit and later as a secretary for Glastex Boat Factory. While in Illinois, they had three daughters – Donna, Linda, and Tammy and after the girls finished school and started their own lives, Bud and Donna decided to relocate to the Bitterroot Valley, settling in Hamilton.

Bud went to work in Hamilton at Al’s Car Care Center as a mechanic and Donna started a long career selling Avon products in the Hamilton area. They made many great friends in the valley and spent the summer months camping with their friends throughout western Montana but really loved the West Fork of the Bitterroot River as their special place. The camping started in early spring and usually ended in time for hunting season, with regular trips to Roundup to hunt antelope. Later, they became caretakers for their friend’s cabin on the West Fork, which provided an opportunity to explore the mountains on a 4-wheeler, including multiple trips to Dixie and Elk City, Idaho. They enjoyed cruising to Alaska multiple times, including trips celebrating their 50th and 70th anniversaries, and even on cruise in the Caribbean, which included Donna’s first airplane flight.

They have experienced so many great times together, and with their family and friends, through the years and are always smiling and enjoying life and the experiences they have had.

