Town of Darby Audit Notice

An audit of the Town of Darby has been conducted by Denning, Downey & Associates, CPA’s, P.C. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.

Summary of Significant Findings

The audit report for the Town of Darby for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, were unmodified.

The audit report also contained several other auditor’s reports. Following is a list of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

1. Report on Compliance and on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance with Government Auditing Standards. This report contained findings in the following matters:

a. 2024-001 Cash and Cash Reconciliation/Balancing

b. 2024-002Segregation of Accounting Duties

c. 2024-003 Management Discussion and Analysis Completeness

d. 2024-004Build America Bond Compliance

2. Report on Other Compliance, Financial and Internal Accounting Control Matters.

This report contained no findings.

3. Report on Audit Report Recommendations. This report summarized the findings from

the prior audit report, and noted the action taken on them.

a. 2023-001 Segregation of Accounting Duties (Repeat)

b. 2023-002 Payroll Controls (Implemented)

c. 2023-003 Management’s Discussion and Analysis Completeness (Repeated)

d. 2023-004 Build America Bond Compliance (Repeated)

Public Inspection of Audit Report

The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at Town Hall.

Tammy Stuart – Clerk/Treasurer

Town of Darby

