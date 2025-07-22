Summons – Williams vs. Lightner

John S. Masar

LionWood Law PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

(406) 625-2682

jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

ROBERT WILLIAMS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN N. LIGHTNER and RUTH H. LIGHTNER, and JANET K. KESTLER a/k/a JANET KESTLER and ALVIN T. REUTER, and MELINDA L. REED, a/k/a MELINDA L. REED HETTICK, and ROBERT M. HETTICK, their heirs, devisees, and assigns; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the Complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff’s title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent,

Defendants.

Cause No.: DV-25-85

Dept. No.: 1

HOWARD F. RECHT

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS GREETINGS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Amended Complaint in this action, which is filed in the office of the clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your written answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint.

The real property affected by this suit is situated in the State of Montana, County of Ravalli, and is described as follows:

A tract of land located in the NE1/4SE1/4 of Section 26 and in the NW1/4SW1/4 of Section 25, all being in Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and more particularly described as Lot 43, Certificate of Survey No. 355.

Together with a fourteen by seventy (14×70) foot 1974 Academy Mobile home thereon.

Commonly known as: 4931 Osprey Lane, Florence, Montana 59833 Parcel No.: 1422100 / Geocode: 13-1869-25-3-01-02-0000

WITNESS my hand and the seal of said Court this 18th day of July, 2025.

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN,

CLERK OF COURT

BY: Sarah Sargent,

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 7-23, 7-30, 8-6-25.

MNAXLP