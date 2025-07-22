Bitterroot Star

Summons – Williams vs. Lightner

John S. Masar 

LionWood Law PLLC 

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103 

Stevensville, MT 59870 

(406) 625-2682 

jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

ROBERT WILLIAMS,  

Plaintiff, 

vs. 

JOHN N. LIGHTNER and RUTH H.  LIGHTNER, and JANET K. KESTLER  a/k/a JANET KESTLER and ALVIN T.  REUTER, and MELINDA L. REED, a/k/a  MELINDA L. REED HETTICK, and  ROBERT M. HETTICK, their heirs,  devisees, and assigns; and all other persons,  unknown, claiming or who might claim any  right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or  encumbrance upon the real property  described in the Complaint adverse to  Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon  Plaintiff’s title, whether the claim or  possible claim is present or contingent, 

Defendants.  

Cause No.: DV-25-85 

Dept. No.: 1 

HOWARD F. RECHT 

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION  

THE STATE OF MONTANA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS  GREETINGS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Amended Complaint in this  action, which is filed in the office of the clerk of this Court, a copy of which is  herewith served upon you, and to file your written answer and serve a copy thereof  upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this  Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or  answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in  the Amended Complaint. 

The real property affected by this suit is situated in the State of Montana,  County of Ravalli, and is described as follows:  

A tract of land located in the NE1/4SE1/4 of Section 26 and in the  NW1/4SW1/4 of Section 25, all being in Township 10 North, Range 20  West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and more particularly  described as Lot 43, Certificate of Survey No. 355. 

Together with a fourteen by seventy (14×70) foot 1974 Academy Mobile  home thereon. 

Commonly known as: 4931 Osprey Lane, Florence, Montana 59833 Parcel No.: 1422100 / Geocode: 13-1869-25-3-01-02-0000 

WITNESS my hand and the seal of said Court this 18th day of July, 2025. 

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN, 

CLERK OF COURT 

BY: Sarah Sargent,

Deputy Clerk of Court

