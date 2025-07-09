Summons – Thayer vs. Novastar Home Mortgage

John D. Greef

Attorney at Law

PO Box 1926

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 360-8117

Attorney for Plaintiff

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

H. JAMES THAYER, Plaintiff

vs.

Novastar Home Mortgage, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, Defendants.

Case No.: DV-25-206

Department No. 1

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN:

GREETINGS:

You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and sere copy thereof, upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons for Publication, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to the land situated in Ravalli County, State of Montana, described as follows:

A tract of land in Government Lot 3, Section 30, Township 8 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point that is 40 feet West and 40 feet North of Northwest corner of Block 19, Townsite of Victor, Ravalli County, Montana, being the center of the intersection of A Street and Seventh Avenue according to recorded plat thereof, thence from said point of beginning North 320 feet; thence West 663 feet to Easterly line of a public road; thence South along said road a distance of 510 feet; thence East 274.5 feet to the North-South center line of B Street; thence North 190 feet to East-West center line of Seventh Avenue; thence East 360 feet to the point of beginning.

Deed Reference: Document No. 515687

WITNESS my hand and the seal of said Court this 13th day of June, 2025.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

by: Catherine diGleria

Deputy Clerk

BS 7-9, 7-16, 7-23-25.

MNAXLP