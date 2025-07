Legal Notice



Renter of Storage Unit #1, Hunter Schlender, address unknown: Notice is hereby given by A to Z Storage Solutions LLC (formally known as A to Z Storage) that unless your accruing balance and past due amount is paid in full, the Storage Unit contents will be liquidated on August 23, 2025 at 1130 South 1st street Hamilton, MT in accordance with MCA 70-6-411 thru 70-6-420 and the provisions of the contract you signed.

BS 7-23-25.

MNAXLP