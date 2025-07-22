Stevensville Schools – Final Budget Meeting

NOTICE OF FINAL BUDGET MEETING



At the final budget meeting to be held on or before August 20, 2025, the Stevensville School District Board of Trustees will be meeting on Aug 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Stevensville Music Center Choir Room for the purpose of considering and adopting the final budget of the District for fiscal year 2025-2026.

The meeting of the individual District Trustees may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the District’s budget. Any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.

For further information please contact: Jon Konen, Superintendent, Park Street Stevensville, MT 59870 or call 406-777-5481 ext. 5136

Sincerely,

Jon Konen

Superintendent

