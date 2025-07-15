Stacy Renee Wiber of Stevensville passed away on June 25, 0225. She is survived by her husband Anthony and two children, Ezekial and Ronin, sister Elaine, brother Raymond, mother Denise and father Raymond Chrisman. She is also stepmother to Anthony, Jacob and Jeremy.

Stacy was a loving and caring wife, mother, friend and member of our community. May the light of her life always shine brightly in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Whitesitt Funeral Home, located at 314 Church Street, Stevensville.

The family requests if you have any pictures if you could please print them out and bring them to the service with you.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com