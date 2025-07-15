Silence from county government

by Archie L Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

We are approaching six months under this new national regime. What effects does this regime agenda have on the ground in Ravalli County? Are Ravalli County elections more secure than the 2020 election? Are real estate sales up? Is there less dust coming from your road? How are tariff uncertainties helping new house pricing? Is your house payment cheaper? Is your child care cheaper? Are there more youth job opportunities? Is nursing home care more available and cheaper? Are we better prepared for the fire season? Is FEMA available should fires flare up? Is GSK in a confident hiring mode due to world vaccine markets? Is the USFS fully staffed to help manage our forests? How are the 50-100 federal laid off workers between the USFS and the Rocky Mountain Labs helping grow our local economy? Is Social Security on sounder financial footing?

What are the constructive actions taken by local governments? The Hamilton city council has taken affirmative actions supporting local laid off federal workers! Thank you!

The county commissioners are silent, justifying federal lay-offs as a necessary evil to reduce the national deficit and not offend the king. The commissioners will not issue a support statement for laid off employees or request of NIH, USFS, Senator Daines or Representative Zinke the reasons for local federal payroll and service losses. The commissioners’ apathy and hypocrisy is highlighted by their recent funding request totaling more than $18 million through Representative Zinke’s help to rebuild a bridge, a sewage treatment plant and rebuild Old Corvallis Road. These infrastructure projects are necessary and needed county projects, but why are these projects not also contributing to the national deficit while millions of lost payroll over multi years are acceptable losses to the local economy?

The commissioners’ hypocrisy is put in focus when millions in lost federal payroll is acceptable against the average lifecycle for infrastructure of 20 years. Lost millions in federal payroll would be continuously spent yearly over the same 20 year period. Infrastructure is worn out in 20 years and in need of replacement. Further, the 20 year payroll losses adversely affect forest management and public health research.

Deficits are raised by $3.3 trillion, annually national debt interest is projected to be $1 trillion, debt ceiling is raised by $5 trillion, 1 million plus earners save $89,390, bottom 20% wage earners save $90 in annual taxes due to reconciliation bill.

Welcome to making Ravalli County Great Again through apathy, hypocrisy and plain good old boy silent bowing and winking before the king’s political graft.