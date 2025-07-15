Roland (Woody) Woodburn passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Woody was born in Erding, Germany, to Alva and Franciska Woodburn on April 3, 1949. The Woodburn family immigrated to America in 1954 and settled in Homedale, Idaho, where Woody spent the remainder of his childhood. At 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana, where he met and married the love of his life, Pamela Nierstheimer.

Military life took them to many places over his 22-year career, including Panama, Utah, North Dakota, Washington, and California. During those years, they were blessed with four children. Sons Mike and Chris came first, and Woody was sure their family was complete—until, 13 years later, they were surprised and delighted by the arrival of two daughters, Kaethe and Teryn.

After retiring from the Air Force, Woody’s brother-in-law, Chet Nelson, encouraged him to move to Montana. Taking his advice, Woody, Pam, and their daughters made the Bitterroot Valley their home. Once settled, Woody began a second 22-year career with the Bitterroot Irrigation District.

Woody loved the outdoors. In winter, he looked forward to ski trips across the U.S. and Canada with family and friends. In the summer, he enjoyed taking his boat out on the lake to water ski and tow his kids on the inner tube—always trying to get them as airborne as possible. He was always ready to lend a hand with projects and especially loved helping others find their idea of the perfect vehicle.

Woody is survived by Pam, his loving wife of 55 years; his beloved children: Mike Woodburn (Marybeth), Chris Woodburn (Nicole), Kaethe Perry (Spencer), and Teryn Root (Lucian); and, most importantly, his 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, as well as his two younger brothers, Mick (Carrie) of Homedale, ID, and Jim (Connie) of Mason City, IA.

Woody was laid to rest in Hamilton, Montana at the Riverview Cemetery on July 12, 2025.

In his memory, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, or friend—or spend some time outdoors, whether for a moment, an hour, or a day.