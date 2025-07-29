Robert’s Run this Saturday

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The success and growth of Robert’s Run is a testament to what can be accomplished by a community when dedicated people come together for a worthy cause. Robert’s Run has grown into the premier road race in the Bitterroot Valley and one of the most popular races in Western Montana. The event will take place for the 7th straight year on Saturday, August 2nd, with the first race, the 10k, starting at 7 a.m near the Hamilton High School parking lot.

Background

Robert A. Leonardi was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision in 2019 at the age of nine. Out of this tragedy came the Play Like Robert Foundation, which is a non-profit that engages in charitable and educational activities, and connects people through learning, play, and the courage to try.

The foundation supports charitable organizations in the community, creates engaging environments for children to get active, and supports educational systems and resources.

Robert’s Run is a fundraising event for the foundation and exists to celebrate Robert Leonardi’s spirit by connecting communities and supporting the Play Like Robert Foundation.

Runners at the starting line of Robert’s Run last year. The 7th annual Robert’s Run will be held on Saturday, August 2 at the Hamilton High School parking lot. Photos courtesy of Robert’s Run.



“Every year we ride the positive wave of the participants, the volunteers and the sponsors,” said Doug Martin, the Race Director for Robert’s Run. “The whole community comes together to celebrate Robert’s spirit of ‘trying’. I’ve never been a race volunteer before, but I ‘try’. A grandparent signs up for the race to walk with their grandkids, they haven’t done anything like it before, but they ‘try’. This whole event celebrates Robert’s spirit.”

New this year

The event will have a couple new details this year. Among other smaller race details, a live band will play during the event and there will be an on-course comedian in attendance.

“After seven years we don’t want to get complacent,” said Martin. “As a group we want to make sure we come into every year with a sense of wonder and excitement for this special event.”

With nearly 1000 in-person participants, safety is always an important consideration. “We have an updated course and new warning signs this year,” said Martin. “We’re grateful to the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Hamilton City Police, the Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Bitterroot Health, and the American Legion for making this event run as smoothly and as safely as possible.”

Race Ambassador

Robert’s Run 2025 race ambassador is Keira D’Amato. D’Amato is a heralded distance runner who has held the marathon and half marathon American records. She currently has the second fastest time by an American in the half marathon (1:06:39) and the marathon (2:19:12). She also owns the American record in the 10 mile distance at 51:23.

D’Amato will speak at a kickoff event on Friday, August 1 at the Hamilton High School. She will discuss her running journey, the challenges of competing at the world’s highest levels, dealing with success, and the perseverance to overcome the challenges of racing, family, and business. She will also be available on race day to help inspire the participants.

Volunteers and sponsors

Such a big and influential event couldn’t be accomplished without the help of the community. “The only way we can put this on is because of the help of the volunteers and sponsors,” said Martin. “We will have over 150 race day volunteers, many who get up at 3 a.m. to start helping. Then we have over 80 sponsors this year, which is three times more than three years ago. It seems like everyone is willing to help if we ask. The volunteers and sponsors are the backbone of the event, and it is because of them that we are able to give 100% of the proceeds to the Play Like Robert Foundation.“

Event Details

Robert’s Run has four in-person events: the 10k, the 5k, the 1-Mile run and the Tri-Fecta, where participants compete in the 10k, 5k and 1-Mile run. There are also Virtual Race options, which include the Tri-Fecta, 10K, 5K, or 1-Mile. There is also a “You Choose” option where participants are encouraged to ‘Play Like Robert’ in any number of activities, such as running, fishing, camping, swimming, hiking, gardening, reading, cooking, building, golfing, biking, traveling, and playing.

Personal Connection

Phil (Robert’s father) will be on hand to give hugs and high fives at the finish line. “We call him the finish line or chute ambassador,” said Martin. “He likes to get that personal connection. There are eight total awards given out to the winners. We could have had a company make these awards, but Phil personally makes all the awards himself – he enjoys the personal connection.”

As always, there is a special Kid’s Festival during and after the races, which includes kid’s games, face painting and Robert’s favorite treat, ice cream sandwiches. “Participants get a medal and an ice cream sandwich at the finish line,” said Martin. “It’s the only race that I know of where you get an ice cream sandwich when you finish.”

Participants can sign up on race day, but are encouraged to sign up early at runsignup.com/Race/MT/Hamilton/RobertsRun. Looking to volunteer? Go to the Robert’s Run website for more information.