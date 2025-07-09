RFQ – Legal Services

NOTICE OF RFQ TO PROVIDE LEGAL SERVICES AS THE TOWN PROSECUTOR



The Town of Stevensville is currently advertising for the following request for qualifications, Town Prosecutor for the Town of Stevensville’s City Court.

Interested attorneys can find additional information about the RFQ on the Town of Stevensville website or by contacting the town clerk, 406-777-5271 Ext. 102

https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps

Position is open until filled.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

