Ravalli County Request for Release of Funds

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

July 23, 2025

Ravalli County

215 S 4th Street, Ste A

Hamilton, MT 59840

jhorat@rc.mt.gov

406-363-2733

On or about July 31, 2025 the County of Ravalli will submit a request to the HUD for the release of Community Project Funding (CPF) funds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-42) and the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-47), to undertake a project known as Ravalli County Ricketts Road Improvement Project for the purpose of reconstructing two miles of Ricketts Road from the intersection of Bowman Road north to the intersection of Gerer Lane and Blodgett Camp Road with a project cost estimate of $1,000,000.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at 215 S 4th St, Ste A, Hamilton, MT and may be examined or copied on weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department at 215 S 4th St, Ste A, Hamilton, MT 59840 or by email at jhorat@rc.mt.gov. All comments received by July 31, 2025 will be considered by Ravalli County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Ravalli County certifies to HUD that Dan Huls in his capacity as County Commissioner Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Ravalli County to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and Ravalli County’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Ravalli County; (b) the Ravalli County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Noemi Ghirghi, CPD Region VIII Director, at CPDRROFDEN@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact CPDRROFDEN@hud.gov to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Dan Huls

Ravalli County Commissioner Chairman

Ravalli County, Montana

215 S 4th Street, Ste A

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-6501

BS 7-23-25.

MNAXLP