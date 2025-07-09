Painted Rocks water dropping fast

by John Dowd

Much of the water that flows through the veins of the Bitterroot River comes from Painted Rocks Reservoir. However, according to the Painted Rocks Reservoir dam tender, J.R. Iman, the dam stopped major-spill two weeks ago. This is a bad omen for the state of water in the valley for the rest of the year. To give perspective, Iman gave some context.

The reservoir holds around 25,000 acre feet of water. This water is held to be released into the Bitterroot water system, to lengthen the season by an extra 40 days. As per a contract with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the reservoir releases about 15,000 acre feet of water for fish and wildlife. In another contract with irrigators in the valley, the reservoir releases another 10,000 acre feet of water. This water is to extend the agricultural season a bit longer in the valley. Both of these contracts have been going for over 30 years, and together benefit recreationists, growers, and wildlife.

Painted Rocks Resevoir. Star file photo.



Normally, the highest level of water flow seen in the system is in the first two weeks of June, and that is looking back over the last 75 years. This year, it was seen on May 17. Additionally, last year major-spill stopped on July 25. This year, it stopped on June 19. According to Iman, this is bad news.

“It’s just an indicator of how much water is at the top of our ecosystem,” said Iman, and it means there just is not a lot of water up there.

Because of this water shortfall, barring some substantial rain storms in the next month, the public should consider water use carefully. Regarding the rain, Iman said, “We are all subject to what Mother Nature gives us.” Because of that, Iman thinks everyone should start considering their water use now.

He also gave some advice on water use, saying a lot of people, by nature, overwater. Iman said less water won’t hurt the grass, but if everyone does that, it will substantially help the rest of the season. He also wanted to express to people that the water used around May potentially will not get used again this season. That water has to make it through the water table in the earth before it comes back out somewhere, and when the water table is not as saturated as it has been on regular years, that can take a long time. “This year might be a real tough one,” added Iman.

Iman noted that another concern on the horizon is that the dam is over 80 years old. He and others are looking to see if any repairs are necessary, and the state is coming up with the figures and costs to see what that might look like. So far, the dam has no leaks, and there is nothing wrong with it. However, according to Iman, with the thing being an earthen dam, and standing over 75 feet in height, it is considered a “high hazard dam.” Such a project would take five to 10 years just to get permitting squared away, and with such a reliance on the dam in the valley, they are trying to stay on top of it.

As for the contracts, all the reservoir water under contract is to be released by the end of September. After that, there is also a contract with Lake Como’s dam, where another 3,000 acre-feet is to be released to help supplement the flow. However, that reservoir is almost entirely contracted for agriculture irrigation. That late-fall flow was contracted to help spawning brown trout. This year, every little bit will help.

According to Iman, “We live in a world where some years there are excesses, and some there are deficiencies.” This year is one of those short years, where times may get tough. The goal of the reservoir, according to Iman, is to see that “everybody hurts a little, but nobody starves.” The dam will continue to allow limited water back into the system to extend the season, but there is only so much that can be done. The best thing is for people to try to preserve the water already in the system as much as possible.

“We will try to make the water that’s left last as long as we can for in-stream flow and irrigation use,” said Iman. “But, everybody needs to be aware that this is an unusual year.”

Last year the system and the reservoir had enough water to make it county fair time – the end of August – and with some late summer rain storms, the flow was carried through the season. However, according to Iman, “This year we’ll be lucky to make fair.”