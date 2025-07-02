Notice to Creditors – Muoio

Daniel Browder, Esq.

BROWDER LAW, PLLC

217 N. 3rd St., Ste. J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: 406-361-3677

Fax: 406-361-2999

Email: browderlawmont@gmail.com

Attorney for Andrea Poulin

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID MUOIO, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-2025-50

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Andrea Poulin, return receipt requested, ℅: Browder Law PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 24th day of June, 2025.

BROWDER LAW, PLLC

/s/ Daniel Browder

Attorney for Andrea Poulin, Personal Representative

