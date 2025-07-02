Bitterroot Star

Notice – Sorensen

Kyle J. Workman  

State Bar No. 65442127  

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC 

P.O. Box 1167  

Hamilton, MT 59840  

T: (406) 802-2198  

kyle@workmanlawmt.com  

Attorney for Plaintiffs  

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

ALBERT MAGOON AND LENA MAGOON ,

Plaintiffs,  

vs.  

SOREN SORENSEN (DECEASED), THE  ESTATE OF SOREN SORENSEN, AND ALL UNKNOWN OWNERS, UNKNOWN HEIRS, OR ANY UNKNOWN DEVISEES OF ANY DECEASED PERSON, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, UNKNOWN, CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY  RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE  COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S OWNERSHIP OR ANY CLOUD UPON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE THERETO, WHETHER SUCH CLAIM OR POSSIBLE CLAIM BE PRESENT OR CONTINGENT,  

 Defendant.  

Cause No. DV-41-2025-0000180-QT Dept. No.: 2  

NOTICE under 70-28-208, MCA 

COMES NOW Plaintiffs Albert and Lena Magoon, by and through undersigned counsel, Kyle J. Workman, of Workman Law, PLLC, and hereby gives notice pursuant to 70-28-208, MCA, that the following individuals, that as heirs of Soren Sorenson may have a claim to the property at  issue.  

 Aksel James Sorensen  

 110 Church St.  

 Stevensville, MT 59870  

 Nathan Kelley Sorensen  

 PO Box 951  

 Wells, NV 89835  

 DATED this 20th day of June 2025.  

 Respectfully Submitted, WORKMAN LAW, PLLC 

 /s/ Kyle J. Workman

 Attorney for Plaintiffs 

