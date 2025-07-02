Notice – Sorensen

Kyle J. Workman

State Bar No. 65442127

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC

P.O. Box 1167

Hamilton, MT 59840

T: (406) 802-2198

kyle@workmanlawmt.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

ALBERT MAGOON AND LENA MAGOON ,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

SOREN SORENSEN (DECEASED), THE ESTATE OF SOREN SORENSEN, AND ALL UNKNOWN OWNERS, UNKNOWN HEIRS, OR ANY UNKNOWN DEVISEES OF ANY DECEASED PERSON, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, UNKNOWN, CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S OWNERSHIP OR ANY CLOUD UPON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE THERETO, WHETHER SUCH CLAIM OR POSSIBLE CLAIM BE PRESENT OR CONTINGENT,

Defendant.

Cause No. DV-41-2025-0000180-QT Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE under 70-28-208, MCA

COMES NOW Plaintiffs Albert and Lena Magoon, by and through undersigned counsel, Kyle J. Workman, of Workman Law, PLLC, and hereby gives notice pursuant to 70-28-208, MCA, that the following individuals, that as heirs of Soren Sorenson may have a claim to the property at issue.

Aksel James Sorensen

110 Church St.

Stevensville, MT 59870

Nathan Kelley Sorensen

PO Box 951

Wells, NV 89835

DATED this 20th day of June 2025.

Respectfully Submitted, WORKMAN LAW, PLLC

/s/ Kyle J. Workman

Attorney for Plaintiffs

