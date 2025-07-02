Notice – Sorensen

Kyle J. Workman
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
ALBERT MAGOON AND LENA MAGOON ,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
SOREN SORENSEN (DECEASED), THE ESTATE OF SOREN SORENSEN, AND ALL UNKNOWN OWNERS, UNKNOWN HEIRS, OR ANY UNKNOWN DEVISEES OF ANY DECEASED PERSON, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, UNKNOWN, CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S OWNERSHIP OR ANY CLOUD UPON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE THERETO, WHETHER SUCH CLAIM OR POSSIBLE CLAIM BE PRESENT OR CONTINGENT,
Defendant.
Cause No. DV-41-2025-0000180-QT Dept. No.: 2
NOTICE under 70-28-208, MCA
COMES NOW Plaintiffs Albert and Lena Magoon, by and through undersigned counsel, Kyle J. Workman, of Workman Law, PLLC, and hereby gives notice pursuant to 70-28-208, MCA, that the following individuals, that as heirs of Soren Sorenson may have a claim to the property at issue.
Aksel James Sorensen
110 Church St.
Stevensville, MT 59870
Nathan Kelley Sorensen
PO Box 951
Wells, NV 89835
DATED this 20th day of June 2025.
Respectfully Submitted, WORKMAN LAW, PLLC
/s/ Kyle J. Workman
Attorney for Plaintiffs
