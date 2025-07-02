Notice of Application for Bank Branch Office

NOTICE OF APPLICATION OF STOCKMAN BANK OF MONTANA FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A BRANCH OFFICE

Notice is hereby given by the Applicant, Stockman Bank of Montana, 700 Main Street, PO Box 250, Miles City, Montana 59301, that it has applied to, or will apply to, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Montana Department of Administration, Division of Banking and Financial Institutions for permission to establish a new branch at the following location: 170 S. 2nd Street, Unit B, Hamilton, Montana 59840.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at the appropriate FDIC office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, CA 94105 not later than July 17th, 2025. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. Publication Date: July 2, 2025.

Stockman Bank of Montana

Miles City, Montana

/s/ Jeffrey D. Johnstone

Chief Accounting Officer

BS 7-2-25.

MNAXLP