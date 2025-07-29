Local wildfire update as of 7/28/25

Observation Point Fire

Darby-Sula Ranger District Bitterroot National Forest

Location: Lost Horse Canyon, 10.5 miles south of Hamilton, MT

Start Date: 7/24/2025 Cause: Under Investigation

Size: 105 acres Total Personnel: 80

Containment: 57%

Current Status/Planned Actions

Fire activity was minimal yesterday on the Observation Point Fire burning in Lost Horse Canyon south of Hamilton. The fire remains 105 acres in size and is burning in remote, steep, and rocky terrain.

Firefighters made good progress yesterday on mop-up efforts (extinguishing or removing burning materials near control lines). There is currently no smoke showing within 100 feet of control lines around the fire. Crews also finished setting up portable water tanks and pumps to deliver water to the fire area. Thanks to multiple days of hard work by firefighters, containment of the Observation Point Fire has increased to 57%.

Resources Assigned

6 engines, 3 water tenders, 1 crew. The fire is transitioning to a Type 4 Incident Commander today.

Closures

Lost Horse Road (Forest Road #429) remains closed to the public. Lick Creek Road to Twin Lakes is now open. The public is being asked to use Lake Como and Lick Creek Roads to access upper Lost Horse and Twin Lakes Campground.

Current Fires on the Forest

This weekend’s strong thunderstorms sparked 12 new fires on the Bitterroot National Forest. See below for current fire information.

Dominic Butte Fire

Located in the Sapphire Mountains eight miles east of Corvallis, the fire has grown to approximately 20 acres. Current resources include 4 crews, 2 engines, 2 water tenders, and 3 helicopters for water drops. Air tankers out of Missoula were also used yesterday for fire retardant drops. Willow Mountain Road (Forest Road #1302) is currently closed. Fire managers are asking the public to avoid the area and give fire crews and aviation resources space to operate safely. They are also reminding the public not to fly drones anywhere in this area, as this poses serious threats to pilots and could ground all air operations.

Buckhorn Saddle Fire

Located 9 miles east of Grantsdale off Skalkaho Highway. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. A helicopter is on scene making water drops. Additional resources are in route.

Black Bear Fire

Located 10 miles east of Grantsdale off Skalkaho Highway. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. It is staffed by two firefighters.

Switchback Fire

Located in the Sapphire Mountains 13 miles east of Darby. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. Six Smokejumpers are working to contain the fire.

Pan Lake Fire

Located on the West Fork Ranger District 42 miles SW of Connor. The fire is currently 2 acres in size. Initial attack resources included 10 firefighters. Crews are continuing line construction today.

Thanks to quick action from firefighters, seven of the new lightning-caused fires have been controlled (declared out).

Lightning

There have been more than 800 confirmed lightning strikes on the forest in the past 48 hours. Fire crews, engines, and aircraft remain ready to respond to any new starts. Fire lookouts and aerial detection flights are continuing to monitor the forest closely.