Kerr County floods

by David Leslie, Corvallis

Most of you are familiar with the old adage,”When somebody shows you who they really are, believe them.”

Well, this week, with the floods in Texas, Republicans showed the country who they really are. We should believe them.

In Kerr County, Texas, last week’s horrific floods have left 111 dead, and 160 missing, many were children. What is of thundering note is that Kerr County had deliberately rejected the weather warning system that might well have saved many. As reported by Heather Cox Richardson, then county commissioner Tom Moser told the reporters: “It was probably just, I hate to say the word, priorities. Trying not to raise taxes.”

That’s it, the ugly part said out loud. Republicans truly don’t give much respect to human life, lives of children…anything beyond their personal pocketbook. No wonder they vote against healthcare, Medicaid, regulation and last but not least, paying reasonable taxes!

It is a cynical and sad statement about our Republican population and elected officials.

We can, and should, do better.