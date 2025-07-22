Hearing on Name Change – Mann

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Rebecca E. Mann, Rebecca E. Mann, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000229-NC

Dept. 1

Howard F. Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Rebecca Elizabeth Mann to Rebecca Elizabeth Busch.

The hearing will be on August 20, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 8th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Sarah Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 7-23, 7-30, 8-6, 8-13-25.

MNAXLP