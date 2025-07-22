Hearing on Name Change – Mann

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Rebecca E. Mann, Rebecca E. Mann, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000229-NC
Dept. 1
Howard F. Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Rebecca Elizabeth Mann to Rebecca Elizabeth Busch.
The hearing will be on August 20, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 8th day of July, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Sarah Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 7-23, 7-30, 8-6, 8-13-25.
MNAXLP
