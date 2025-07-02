Hearing on Middle Fairview Subdivision

Legal Notice

Middle Fairview Subdivision (5 Lot Minor Subdivision), Tract C of CS #647364-F, existing Tax ID: 1376372. Ravalli County Planning has received an application for a 5-lot minor subdivision on 20 acres. Direct access to this property is from Fairview Lane (Privately Maintained) and Two Creeks Terrace (Privately Maintained). The subdivision will add approximately 1.5 new children to the Florence School District and 45 new vehicular trips per day to the road system. The application states the subject property does hold 11 water shares from Eight-Mile Creek Irrigation Ditch Company. Stevensville is approximately 14.2 miles south, being the nearest municipal boundary. Florence is approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the subject property. The subdivision property is located within the Florence School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. The applicant is Sombra Investments LLC and is represented by Tamara Ross of IMEG Corp. The subdivision is referred to as Middle Fairview Subdivision. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department office, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC Public Hearing to review the proposal originally scheduled for Monday, July 7th, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. has been rescheduled to July 22nd, 2025 at 1:30 pm in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840).

The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 7-2, 7-9-25.

