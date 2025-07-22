Hearing on Appointment of Special Administrator – Wroble

Megan S. Winderl

Dustin M. Chouinard

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 218-4888

meganw@cwlawmt.com

pleadings@cwlawmt.com

Attorney for Petitioner/Creditor

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of CHARLES F. WROBLE, JR. a/k/a CHUCK WROBLE, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-41-2024-0000083

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR

Notice is hereby given that Brittany Wing, Guardian of J.K.W. and A.J.W., creditors of the estate, has filed a Verified Petition for Appointment of Special Administrator of said estate. For further information, the Petition may be examined in the office of the clerk of the above Court. Hearing upon said Petition will be held on August 27, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 1 of the above-named Court, at which time all interested persons may appear and object.

DATEd this 14th day of July 2025.

Chouinard & Winderl, PC

Attorney for Petitioner/Creditor

/s/ Megan S. Winderl

