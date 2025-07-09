Hearing – Cell Tower Permit

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will hold a continuance of the June 3rd, 2025 public hearing to resume review of Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application (WCFP-24-10) on July 30th, 2025 at 1:30pm. The Continuance hearing is located in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Hamilton). The Ravalli County Planning Department received WCFP-24-10 on September 4th, 2024. The Applicant is Vertical Bridge Holding LLC, representing T-Mobile. The application is proposing a new wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840. A previous application (WCFP-23-02) proposing a wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840 was denied by Ravalli County due to lack of evidence to meet the spacing requirement exception defined under Section 4.C of the Ravalli County Wireless Communication Facility Ordinance No. 13 (WCFO). The Ravalli County Planning Department deemed Application (WCFP-24-10) sufficient on March 14th, 2025 as it contains all the required materials required by the WCFO. The application has now been forwarded onto the Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) for their consideration, specifically, the spacing exception as described in Section 4.C of the WCFO. Two previous public hearings were held on April 11th, 2025 and June 3rd, 2025

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Planning Department Staff Report is posted on our website here: https://ravalli.us/179/Zoning. At the last hearing (June 3rd, 2025), the BCC voted to close Written Public Comment on June 13th, 2025. If you have comments or concerns, you are encouraged to attend the July 30th, 2025 continuance hearing described above. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the proposal. For questions, please contact the Ravalli County Planning Department at 406-375-6530 or Planning@rc.mt.gov

