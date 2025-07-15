At 95 and ¾ years young, Glen Mikesell lived a life few could match in grit, heart, and joy. He passed peacefully July 10, 2025, leaving behind not just a family who adored him, but a legacy built on hard work, big dreams, smiles, and a whole lot of love.

Glen was born on September 10, 1929, and lived nearly his entire life in the place he cherished most – Florence, Montana. After graduating from Florence Carlton High School, where he earned the Good Citizen Award in 8th grade, Glen married Dolores Mikesell right out of high school. Together, they raised three children – Roger, Joanne, and Kelly – with the same principles he lived by: honesty, toughness, and devotion to family. They built a life rooted in hard work and deep community ties.

Glen was a rancher by trade, and in 1960, he established the Mikesell Ranch in Florence. But his dreams went far beyond fences and pastures. During a high school basketball tournament, Glen’s team stopped at a little restaurant in Butte, Montana, known for serving its own homegrown beef. Glen loved that idea and carried it with him for years, one of his proudest chapters was opening Glen’s Café, a local treasure known far and wide for its legendary pies, classic burgers, and small-town charm. These pies became so renowned they were featured in Geo Magazine and Reader’s Digest, bringing national attention to the little café in Florence. The café also featured its own art gallery, displaying paintings created by his wife, Dolores Mikesell, and their grandson Justin Moore. Their artwork was highlighted in many news articles, and though both artists have since passed, their paintings remain in the café for customers to enjoy while they share a home-cooked meal – a legacy of love, creativity, and family woven together.

It isn’t just a café—it is a community hub. The coffee crowd at Glen’s has become a morning tradition, a chosen family, and a place where the door—and the conversation—is always open. Those who keep the stools warm and the coffee flowing are Chuck Fricke, Steve Zugay, Eleanor Becktold, and a rotating crew of neighbors and farmers sharing news, laughs, and life. Glen made sure everyone felt welcome—no titles, no judgment, just strong coffee and stronger bonds.

After Dolores passed, Glen found love again. At the spry age of 80, on Valentine’s Day, he married another high school sweetheart, Joan Billingsly. They shared many laughs together, and Joan remained faithfully by his side through his final years.

To those who knew him, Glen was tough as nails, a true rancher through and through. His hobbies reflected his personality – if it involved a backhoe or a piece of equipment, Glen was content. He found joy in feeding cattle, camping at Lake Five, and simply working hard, right up until the very end.

Beyond his ranching life, Glen served his community as a member of the Florence School Board, always committed to ensuring the next generation had opportunities to succeed.

Glen didn’t just work hard—he lived his dreams. From raising cattle to raising a family, everything he did was with his whole heart. A true Montana man, Glen was still working the ranch daily—behind the wheel of his backhoe, his excavator, or his signature white monster truck. He wasn’t slowing down; he was living full throttle. He made life look easy, always wearing a smile that could calm a storm and he brought peace just by being present.

His love for his family was deep and unwavering. Whether you were kin by blood or by heart, Glen had room for you—and likely a slice of pie, too.

His legacy lives on through his café and the Coffee Club, his friends, who shared his mornings, his laughter, and his unwavering honesty. And of course, his legacy lives on through his family, his six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom will forever carry his strength, work ethic, and sense of responsibility within them.

He is survived by his wife Joan, children Roger & (Joyce), Joanne & (Bob), and Kelly Jo, and six grandchildren Brian, Holly & (Bryan Garrett), Candi & (Adam) Johnston, Weston, Skylar &(Kari) and Dawson & (Katie), fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Mikesell, Sister Mary-Loe (Sis) and Don Haley, Grandson Justin Moore, Grandchild baby Thrasher, Great Grandson Dalton Garrett and his first wife, Dolores.

As we say goodbye, we know Glen is reunited with his lifelong friends known as Big Six (Bob and Emmy Porch, Marion and Betty Davis and he and Dolores)– we remember a man who was steadfast, humble, and resilient. He taught us that there is dignity in labor, that the early mornings and long days build more than a ranch – they build character and a life worth living.

May we honor Glen by carrying forward his lessons – to work with our hands, stand firm in our beliefs, love our family deeply, and never let go of our dreams, no matter how long they take to build.

Rest well, Glen. You’ve earned it. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Florence Carlton Cemetery. A potluck will follow at Glen’s Café. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.