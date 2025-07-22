Floodplain Application – Jeff Oliver

OG-25-07-98

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-25-03 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Jeff Oliver. The project is proposing to construct a residence, excavate a barrow pit and install associated utilities. The proposed residence will be connected to an existing septic system or a new system installed outside the FEMA regulated floodplain. The project site is located at 2708 East Gorus Loop, Darby, in Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by August 6th, 2025 (Reference Application #FA-25-03).

