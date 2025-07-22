Floodplain Application – Grizzly Broadband

OG-25-07-292

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit to install fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Grizzly Broadband. The project is located within with existing County Road and Utility Easement (right-of-way) along Luby Lane, Florence in Section 25, 26 and 36, T10N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, August 6th, 2025. Reference application # FA-25-04.

MNAXLP