Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-24-09 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Greg Keller. The project is proposing to construct a riding arena in the flood fringe area. The project site is located at 54 Deer Run Trail, Stevensville, MT in Section 28, Township 9 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by July 16th, 2025 (Reference Application #FA-25-09).

