Faye M. Lee

Faye was born in Crosby, North Dakota to Ray and Opal Riveland. She grew up on the family farm by Fortuna with her six siblings. They enjoyed many outdoor activities like skating on the pond behind the house. Growing up she learned how to bake and cook with Opal.

She attended Lincoln Valley Country School and then Crosby High School. She had a tremendous upbringing and family that shaped her into the loving and caring person she was.

After high school, she attended Williston State College for two years and then transferred to the University of North Dakota and earned her degree in library science. Then she went on to teach in Stephen, Minnesota and later in Plentywood and Westby, Montana.

Faye met Darryl while curling in Fortuna, North Dakota. Darryl was filling in for Les, Faye’s brother. She would tell us that she is the one that chased him. The two married June 3, 1978. Together they built a life they loved: 47 years and 1 month of marriage, 3 daughters, 6 grandkids, 3 homes, and many business ventures.

June 1981 they welcomed their first daughter Krystal in Fortuna. Kalynne came along in March of 1983 and Kelsey April of 1984. She never missed a moment to tell people how much she loved her girls and how proud she was of them.

In 1986, she and Darryl started one of many adventures together and moved to Sidney, Montana to open Lee’s Tire and Service Center. Darryl’s brother Duane and wife Karen stayed in Fortuna and ran Lee’s Highway Service. Uniquely, they moved their house from Fortuna to Sidney and created a home she loved. We still wonder how she effortlessly maintained a home, ran the shop with dad, cared for her girls, and still had time to make holidays and events so special. She loved holidays so much. We remember she filled the yard to the brim with Christmas lights. In Sidney, she built many friendships at Pella Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school.

She never failed to support Darryl with his endeavors. In 2002, they sold Lee’s Tire and began a new adventure as Darryl started a career with Hunter Engineering Company. Weeks of training in St. Louis, a temporary residence in the RV at the Gateway Storage in Grand Forks, ND as they searched for a place of their own, hours of bookkeeping to support the business, and some travel on the road with Darryl.

In fall 2003, they moved into their lake home on Lake Ashtabula in Luverne, ND. This became a gathering place for many during summer days and holidays. She loved to host, and her hospitality went above and beyond. She shared her love through baked goods and delicious meals. We will always remember her tea-ring, pull-aparts, and muffins.

Faye and Darryl welcomed their first granddaughter in June 2009. They welcomed five more grandchildren through 2020. Darryl tells the story that while in Luverne, she gave him the choice – we can either travel three weeks out of the month to see the grandkids or we can move to Montana. In December 2014, they bought a home in Florence, Montana.

The moment she walked into the house in Florence, she knew it was the one. In fact, told the realtor it was sold within minutes. This beautiful home became the gathering place for countless family holidays, barbecues, and birthday celebrations. She loved to have people at their home and share her gifts of cooking and baking.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren – her love for them radiated through her entire being. Whether it was celebrating a milestone, cheering them on from the sidelines or attending recitals, she was endlessly proud of each of them.

Another joy in her life was spending time with Darryl at car shows and getting to know others through their love of classic cars. She loved to chat with everyone at shows and even more so enjoyed when they could host the car club at the house with a delicious brunch or barbecue.

In so many different ways, Faye would share encouragement with others. Whether it be encouragement for her kids during difficult times, taking extra time to tell the waitress or waiter what a great job they did, or picking out the most perfect greeting cards. She had a heart of gold and we are all so lucky to have had her as a wife, mom, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, friend, and neighbor. In the summer of 2023, she began her battle with endometrial cancer. On July 3rd, she lost that battle. We find comfort in knowing she was exactly where she wanted to be – in the home she loved, surrounded by loved ones. We love you to pieces, Mom.

Survived by her husband Darryl Lee, daughters and their husbands Krystal Stewart (Dustin), Kalynne Curley (Clayton), and Kelsey Restemayer (Kevin). Six grandchildren Addison Restemayer, Noah Restemayer, Carter Curley, Norah Stewart, Kennedy Curley, and Willow Stewart. Siblings Gary Riveland (Toni), Jan Olson (Gary), Gail Bjella, and Wayne Riveland (Robin). Preceded in death by her parents Opal and Ray Riveland, and brothers Les Riveland and Neil Riveland.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from countless individuals. We ask in lieu of flowers, a live plant or simply make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 19th at the Lee residence – 5635 Fairview Lane, Florence, MT. Burial will be at Carlton Cemetery – 20075 Old US Hwy 93, Florence, MT. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.