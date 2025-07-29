Down on Daines

by Carlotta Grandstaff, Hamilton

Sen. Steve Daines is a hypocrite who in no way deserves to be reelected.

Here he is in a response to me in a letter dated Feb. 12, 2025:

“For decades Washington has been plagued by out of control spending. In 2024 alone, the federal government ran a deficit of nearly $2 trillion. With the national debt on track to surpass $54 trillion by 2034, the economic future and national security of our nation is seriously threatened by our current unsustainable fiscal path.”

Empty words from a senator so cowed by Donald Trump that he voted in favor of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Billionaire Bailout Bill on July 1, which will increase the federal deficit by $3.4 trillion over a decade, mostly with tax breaks for millionaires, billionaires and corporations. Steve Daines voted for that. It’s a vote that screams unconcern for the fiscal health and national security of the U.S.

You could try calling him at his Washington D.C. number at (202) 224-2651 to express your outrage at his hypocrisy, and about his vote to increase the federal deficit by trillions of dollars, but you’ll only get an answering machine. Steve doesn’t take calls from constituents, and apparently doesn’t meet with constituents anywhere as far as I can tell either. In fact, I don’t think he could find Montana on a map at this point in his ego-driven, hypocritical, disappearing act he calls his political career.

He’s up for reelection on Nov. 3, 2026. Just so you know.