County Sheriff honors employees

by Kristin Kruse

Each year Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton recognizes employees from all departments of the Sheriff’s Office in an awards ceremony. This year’s ceremony took place on Saturday, June 28 on the grounds of Veterans Victory Alliance in Sula, where Holton and his staff had gathered for a weekend long campout-style retreat.

“These are very hard selections to make, but the individuals selected have gone above and beyond in their jobs, and deserve the recognition,” stated Holton. The Deputy of the Year award went to Corporal Thomas Hsu, who has been with the agency for almost five years. The medal of Merit went to Deputy Channing Briese, who fearlessly ran into a home that was engulfed in flames in an attempt to save someone who was trapped inside. Detention Officer of the Year was awarded to Corporal Ben Ahlin, and Dispatcher of the Year went to Amy Hardridge. Others that were recognized for their exemplary performance include Shane Fisher, Jaime Biesiot, Renee Henderson and Keith Seppel.

Corporal Thomas Hsu receives his Deputy of the Year Award from County Sheriff Steve Holton. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



After the awards ceremony, the retirement of Undersheriff Jesse Jessop was announced. Jessop has been with Ravalli County for over 24 years, and his last day as Undersheriff will be July 23. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve Ravalli County,” said Jessop. When asked what his future plans are, he responded, “I have a long list of passions and hobbies that I am looking forward to putting time into, and my wife Jessie has a long list of chores for me.”

Deputy Channing Briese, left, receives a Medal of Merit from Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



Along with the announcement of Jessop’s retirement came the news of his replacement, Sergeant Brad Weston. Weston has 19 sworn years in law enforcement and will assume the role of Undersheriff on July 24.

Sergeant Brad Weston, soon to be Undersheriff, with Undersheriff Jesse Jessop. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



“Jesse is leaving a big pair of shoes to fill, he will be very hard to replace,” said Weston. “I am really excited to take on this new role and the new challenges it presents. My goal is to keep trying to make our community safer and better.”

“We are very fortunate to have someone of his experience and caliber,” Sheriff Holton said of Weston. “He is well prepared to assume this role.”

The Law Enforcement retreat was hosted by Victoria Miralda, who founded the nonprofit Veterans Victory Alliance in 2020. Miralda retired as a 0-6 Army Colonel and combat veteran in 2015 with 29 years served and has created a 16-acre haven for veterans and first responders to take a dedicated time out.

“The goal is to allow veterans, first responders and their families to fully explore recreational activities and give them a sacred space to heal and mend, whether it’s equine therapy or just sitting around the fire,” said Miralda. “There is a high rate of suicide in the veteran community and we are seeing law enforcement suicide rates on the same trajectory. These are the same fabric of people, and having a place where they can find purpose, a sense of duty and support is incredibly valuable.”

Tori Miralda, founder of Veterans Victory Alliance. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



The nonprofit has hosted five retreats to date, and relies 100% on donations. One way to support their mission is by purchasing a memorial brick to immortalize the names and legacies of those dear to you. Bricks are placed in the VVA Honor Garden and can be ordered by visiting: https://www.thatsmybrick.com/vvahonorgarden or donations can also be made through their website: https://veteransvictoryalliance.org