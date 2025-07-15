Our precious son, grandson, nephew, and miracle, Brooks Tanner Venema, passed away in the arms of his loving parents on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at just four months old. Though his time with us was brief, Brooks made an unforgettable impact on all who knew him. He was a light, a fighter, and a reminder of the strength that can exist in even the tiniest of lives.

Brooks was born two months early on February 22, 2025, in Bismarck, North Dakota, weighing only 2.12 pounds. From the very beginning, he showed incredible courage and resilience. Due to his prematurity and fragile condition, Brooks was airlifted to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he received expert care in the NICU. It was there that he was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, Epidermolysis Bullosa, that required intensive treatment and constant support.

Despite every effort and countless prayers, the battle proved too great for Brooks’ tiny body. But he never stopped fighting. And more importantly, he never stopped being loved.

Brooks brought joy in the smallest moments—his eyes lighting up at colorful lights, his calm when cradled close, and the clear delight he took in music and stories read aloud by his parents. He especially loved being held, bounced gently, and hearing songs that soothed his soul. In these quiet, beautiful moments, his family glimpsed the amazing little boy he was and the immense heart he carried.

He was and always will be the beloved son of Olivia and Dante Venema, and the little brother to his four-legged companion, Voodoo. Brooks is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Jim McVay, Marian Venema, and Ronald Venema.

He is forever cherished by his grandparents: Beth and Bryan McVay, and Nathan and Audrey Venema; great-grandparents Nancy McVay, and Derrel and Renae Spencer; and a wide circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, and family: Bethany (Jack) Montoya, Gabby McVay, Colin McVay, Dalton (Sarah) McVay, Hiliary Venema, Nathan (Joseline) Venema, Ammon Venema, Josh (Jimena) Venema, Ronald Venema, Hope Venema, Drew Venema, Boone Venema, Nick Venema, Tony Venema; cousins Cole McVay, Rebel Venema, Phoenix Venema, and Zuri Venema; and the thousands of friends and extended family who lifted Brooks up in love and prayer during his journey.

Brooks’ life reminds us that love is not measured in time, but in the depth with which it is given and received. He was a warrior with a gentle soul, and though we only held him for a short while, we will carry him in our hearts forever.

Funeral services for Brooks will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025 11:00 a.m. at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle, Wyoming. Services will also be livestreamed on the Meridian Mortuary website. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railway Ave., Newcastle, WY, 82701 or expressions of sympathy may also be made online at meridianmortuary.com.

“There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world.”