Support for Love

by Bill Lussenheide, Republican Central Committeeman – 24, Florence

I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that Kathy Love is running for State Senate District 43 here in Ravalli County in the 2026 Republican Primary! Kathy has already proven herself with an outstanding record in the Montana House, earning one of the highest Republican loyalty ratings from independent monitors.

Kathy is an honorable, hardworking leader who will bring dignity, strength, and renewed purpose to this Senate seat — not only for Ravalli County but for the entire state of Montana. Her dedication and integrity are exactly what we need to move our state forward.

I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to support Kathy Love’s campaign and help secure a decisive victory!