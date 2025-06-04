Bitterroot Star

Subdivision Hearing – Sunnyside Orchards No. 4

Legal Notice

AP of Sunnyside Orchards No. 4, Lot 5A, Block 17, A 7 Lot Major Subdivision. Ravalli  County has received an amendment application for a 7-lot residential major subdivision on 7.7  acres. The subdivision previously received preliminary approval from the Board of County  Commissioners on December 6th, 2023. The amendment proposes modifications to the road  layout on Lot 5A-1. The Planning Department has found the amended application sufficient.  The property is located near the intersection of Three Mile Creek Road and Hoover Lane in  Stevensville, MT. The applicant is Russell Giese and is represented by IMEG Corp. Information  describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County  Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840 and a copy of the preliminary  plat is available on our website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below  meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).  

The Ravalli County Planning Board will hold a Public Meeting to review the proposed  amendments on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting  Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton,  MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on Monday  July 7th, 2025 at 1:30 pm at the project site. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to  review the proposed amendments on Thursday July 24th, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the  Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215  S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the  meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered  in the decision on the subdivision. 

