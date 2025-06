LEGAL NOTICE

Annie Dowdy: Notice is now given, that, pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, et seq, and the contract you signed, the contents of your storage unit number 34 is now subject to operator’s lien. Unless the accrued balance is paid in full before noon July 3, 2025, the contents will be sold at MT93 Storage, Victor, MT 59875, on July 7, 2025.

BS 6-25-25.