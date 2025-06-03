Stevi water rates

by Sharon Gee, Stevensville

We have an issue in our town with our water/sewer bills that warrants scrutiny and serious public discussion.

In 2014, according to an article in the Bitterroot star entitled “Water, sewer rates going up in Stevensville” (dated September 15, 2015) we were paying $40 per month for water and sewer.

In 2015, that rate increased to $41.16.

The rate increased again in 2016 bringing our total monthly amount up to $42.42.

The rate went up in November 2017 bringing our new monthly rate to $43.69.

In 2018 our cost went up to $45 per month.

Then on November 1, 2019, our incremental rate increase brought our monthly bills to $46.35.

A little over 5 1/2 years later, without proper public discussion and notice our water/sewer rates are increasing to $133 per month in June. That is an additional amount from 2019 to 2025 of $86.65 per month within less than six years.

I encourage everyone who lives in town and is facing such a drastic increase in rates to call, E-mail, write, attend meetings and/or go into town hall and address your concerns with our mayor and other town personnel.

We did not receive proper notification and were not given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions and give feedback regarding the most recent rate increases.