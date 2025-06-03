Stevensville’s Bradford to run for Rocky

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Stevensville’s Cody Bradford signed his letter of intent to run Cross Country and Track & Field at Rocky Mountain College in a ceremony at Stevensville High School on Monday, May 19.

Stevensville’s Cody Bradford signs his letter of intent to run Cross Country and Track & Field at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Monday, May 19 in Stevensville. Photo courtesy of Fran Schmitz.



Bradford will be majoring in Health and Human Performance and minoring in Philosophy and Religion.

“My main reason for choosing Rocky Mountain College is that I’ll be able to run competitively there,” said Bradford. “Running has changed my life in more ways than most people can comprehend, so with them giving me the opportunity to continue competing in the sport that has made me who I am, I simply could not turn it down.”

Rocky Mountain College is located in Billings and the Battlin’ Bears play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in the Frontier Conference.