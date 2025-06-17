Stevensville Schools Budget Amendment

BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION
Stevensville Public School District #2
Ravalli County
At a regular board meeting of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, held on June 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. the following resolution was introduced:
WHEREAS, the trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need the district’s budget for the retirement fund (114)) does not provide sufficient financing to properly maintain and support the district for the entire school; and
WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the Elementary Retirement fund budget in the amount of $75,000.00 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161 (6), MCA; for the purpose of the educational functions of the district and
WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the Elementary Retirement Reserves;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana will meet at 12:00 p.m. on June 26, 2025, for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.
/s/ Ben Meyer, Chair
Board of Trustees
Stevensville Public School District No. 2
/s/ Cristy McLaren
District Clerk
Board of Trustees
BS 6-18-25.
