Stevensville pool gets a makeover

by John Dowd

For many in Stevensville, swimming at the town pool is the highlight of the summer. Though the pool has been plagued with challenges and repairs for years, community members and town officials alike are excited to say that that era may be coming to an end.

Last Friday, the pool was finally painted, and according to Stevensville Public Works Director Stephen Lassiter, “it means the completion of a three phase project.” Lassiter has been stressing about the pool over the last three years, trying to get it up to date and ready for swimmers every spring. The three-phase project he mentioned included replacing the filters and parts for the system in the pump-house, fixing the crumbling edge of the pool and various other structural repairs and finally sealing and painting the pool.

Derek Newsom and his father Rick, in the background, work to paint the pool before the sun gets too high in the sky. Photo by John Dowd.



Lassiter said these projects have always made keeping the pool in operation, and opening on time for the community, very difficult. Not to mention that they have such a short season to work on pool things; the pool has been a constant headache. However, with several donations and work from members of the community, the pool for the first time is looking in pretty good shape.

According to Lassiter, none of this would have been possible without help from entities like Jeff Newsom and the Rapp Family Foundation. The foundation donated $1,700 to buy the paint that was used, and Newsom donated over $3,000 to have the pool painted. Between those two, this project was completed without any taxpayer dollars from the community of Stevensville. Lassiter added that the pool is, “such an important asset to the community. We just invite everybody out to enjoy.”

The money donated by Newsom came from his family’s annual car show. Newsom is the owner of Newsom Tire, Jeff’s Towing and Stevensville Towing. He and his sons hold the car show annually for a fun summer event and to raise money which they donate locally. For the last two years, the Newsoms have been donating to the Stevensville pool. Last year they bought the covers that go over the pool at night to keep the heat in and keep it clean. This year, Newsom said he asked Lassiter what he needed in the park and for the pool. Lassiter responded that the number one thing was that the pool needed to be sealed and painted.

The Newsom car show raised about $3,200 last year, most of which was donated to paint the pool. He said he wants to donate again next year to the park and pool again, saying, “My money will stay right in this town.” For him, it is a personal mission. “I swam in this pool when I was a kid,” said Newsom. He grew up here, and has lived here for most of his life. He understands that for many youth of the area, the pool is an important thing. “There’s nothing else for kids to do,” said Newsom.

Stephen Lassiter, Jeff Newsom and Karsyn Newsom stand outside the pool, in the park parking lot while checking on the status of the pool, last Friday. Photo by John Dowd.



That is the reason for the car show, to give community members something else to look forward to and to raise money for projects like the pool. The car show will take place early July, and Newsom will advertise details before the car show for those interested. This will be the fifth annual Jeff’s Towing and Newsom Tire car show. Last year they had around 70 cars, but this year Newsom is hoping for 100 cars. It is $20 to enter and sign ups start at 8:30 a.m. the day of.

As for winners, there are 10 categories, including peoples choice, kids choice, Newsom Tire and Jeff’s Towing choices, best GM, best Ford and more. The show is held at 3929 Hwy 93, right near the Stevensville Junction. Food will be available from Amor y Taco’s food truck and contestants get a free meal. There will be raffles and more. Newsom also buys nine bikes and raffles them out to kids that enter the raffle for free.

As for the pool, it was painted by Newsom’s brother, Rick, along with Rick’s son, Derek. They started on Tuesday, May 27 and advised Lassiter to give the pool at least a week of good weather to dry.

Lassiter reports that they hope to have the pool open by June 16, if everything continues according to plan, the paint dries properly and employment and equipment come through on time.