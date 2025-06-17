Stevensville council straightens out spending concerns

by John Dowd

The last Stevensville Town Council meeting, on June 12, was a contentious one. However, it ended positively, and for many present, it seemed to highlight an effort by the Town to improve.

The first, and most contentious issue, was one involving one of the bi-weekly claims.

Claim #19714 was brought into question by Councilmember Wally Smith, who wanted to speak separately on this item with concern. According to Smith, the claim was a serious breach of public rights, involving a $4,000 contract for remodeling that was not approved by the council.

Smith moved that a ten-minute recess be held to show the council, and the public, the work that had been done. This was seconded by Councilmember Cindy Brown. The contract, and the claim, were for remodeling the mayor’s old office. The office was then to be utilized by Director of Finance and Human Resources, Gina Crowe, as well as part-time Finance Officer Robert Underwood.

Stevensville Town Council members, l to r: Stacie Barker, Cindy Brown, Samantha Bragg, and Wally Smith, along with Mayor Bob Michalson, discuss several issues during the last Stevensville Town Council meeting. Photo by John Dowd.



The project included remodeling the space and expanding the office by taking up space adjacent to it that was formerly a “hallway to nowhere.” This hallway contained only a large file cabinet, and a lot of “underutilized” space, according to Crowe. The project also added a window that looks out into the main office. According to Crowe, these changes were important on several levels.

The first concern Crowe highlighted was that there was previously no private space for Human Resources to meet with employees and in which to store sensitive information. According to Stevensville Mayor Bob Michalson, the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority (MMIA) mentioned that this was a serious issue that needed to be resolved when it was brought up to them.

As for the window, Crowe stated this was needed because when it is just her in the office, or when the main office staff is overwhelmed, it allows her to keep an eye on when more hands are needed in the front. Another addition was that of several large desks, which were donated to the town by First Security Bank, in Stevensville. The mayor will now utilize Underwood’s old office.

During that June 12 meeting, Smith further stated, “I would like to get it on record that the most egregious thing,” was that, “it violates the public’s right to know.”

However, upon viewing the changes, and returning, the council spoke further on the subject in a different light. Brown stated that, after review, it was discovered that the original downpayment of $1,000, paid to RTC Construction, was in fact approved by the council as a claim during a regular town council meeting on May 22.

The specific claim, claim #19690, read: “Remodel office for Finance & HR & Finance Assistant First Installment.” Looking back at the recording of the May 22 meeting, it appears that the use of those funds was clearly explained to the council, and the total cost of the project, around $4,000, was also given to the council. It was passed unanimously.

At the June 12 meeting, Brown, after recognizing this fact, stated, “Mistakes were made on both sides.” The council had not done its due diligence in understanding what they were voting on, and the town needed to bring quotes for such a contract forward for the approval of such a project.

The Stevensville Town Purchasing Policy, which is available on the town website, lays these points out. In the policy, it states that written quotes, or bids, must be brought to the council ahead of time.

It seemed the town staff was operating under the statements in the policy 7, a, iii, which read: “For purchases contained in the Department’s current fiscal year budget or the Town’s current Capital Improvement budget, Department Supervisors need only get approval by the Mayor prior to purchasing.” However, that is for “purchasing goods.” For “purchasing services,” like the construction or remodeling of a space, the policy states, in 7, b, “All contracts for services must be approved by the Town Council.”

Further, in 7, b, ii it states: “…as per the Town’s policy, any contract must be approved in advance by the Town Council.” Under the second bullet in this section, the policy reads: “Professional Services totaling between $1,501 – $25,000 per agreement.”

The council voted to accept the claims, acknowledging mistakes were made on both sides. Members of the public spoke positively about the discussion, and of the town. One comment by the mayor, after the meeting, echoed the sentiments heard from the public. Michalson stated, “This is the smoothest I’ve ever seen this town work.”

Craig Thomas, a long-time Stevensville resident present at the meeting, said in all the years he has been in Stevensville, this is the best run he has ever seen. He was impressed at how the town seemed to finally be working together to move forward on issues, and admit mistakes. According to Michalson, “Good local government is like last night, you have discussion, you have debate, you take a vote and you move on.”

Lighter topics ended the meeting. These included topics brought forth to the council by Stevensville Public Works Director Stephen Lassiter, who announced that they had found a parks manager, who started work on the Monday prior to the meeting. Lassiter said the employee seemed promising and Lassiter was hopeful that this would take some pressure off him. Michalson added that the town has had Lassiter “running this way and that,” at an overwhelming pace, and he has been doing a phenomenal job throughout. The Mayor echoed how the town would improve with some responsibilities being taken off Lassiter’s plate. Lassiter also announced that he recently finished his drinking water operator certification training, and is now certified.

Another topic brought before the council was the addition of a statue to commemorate the Scarecrow Festival’s 20th anniversary. Members of both the Scarecrow Festival Committee and the Stevensville Park Board attended to attest to the statue’s importance.

A drawing of the proposed statue that will memorialize the Stevensville Scarecrow Festival. The statue will be located in Creamery Park in downtown Stevensville. Picture courtesy Loey Knapp.



According to Loey Knapp, with the Scarecrow Festival Committee, they wanted to make this year special somehow. They decided a great way to do this would be to construct a permanent statue. Upon discussing the best place to put the statue, they landed upon Creamery Park, in downtown Stevensville. As Knapp explained, they came to this conclusion after considering that this would be a better and less intrusive spot, rather than on a corner or near the street.

This statue would take the appearance of a scarecrow, and would be made out of metal. The artist to create the statue would be a local, Laura Newby, owner of Laura Jean Welding. The statue would stand around six feet tall, and would be placed permanently on a three foot by three foot concrete pad. Once built, the statue would require no maintenance, and would cost the town nothing but the permission to erect it. According to Knapp, Newby was told not to make it a “scary” scarecrow, but to “make it beautiful,” and capture the spirit of the scarecrow festival.

Another to speak was a member of the Stevensville Park Board, Renee Endicott. Endicott said the park board unanimously approved the idea, and encouraged the Scarecrow Festival Committee to bring it forward to the council for official approval. She added that it would be “situated in a perfect spot,” and that it would “reflect the town beautifully.” The Stevensville Town Council approved the project unanimously.