RFP – Stevensville Schools Bus Services

PUBLIC NOTICE

Stevensville School District Transportation RFP

Stevensville School District is soliciting bids for student transportation bus contracting services for routes serving students residing within the Stevensville School District beginning in the 2025-2026 school year for a period of up to five years. The District is seeking bids for two options: (1) all daily transportation routes as well as for curricular, extracurricular, or other school activities; and (2) nine daily transportation routes. Bid information packets can be obtained at the District Office for the Stevensville School District, 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, MT 59870 or by calling Dave Thennis at 406-777-5481. Completed bid packets must be received by the District no later than 3:00 PM (MST) on July 7th, 2025. All proposals must be plainly marked “Response To Transportation RFP – 2025-2030,” and no faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Proposals received after this date and time will not be considered. The bid opening date is July 7th, 2025 at 4:00 PM (MST) in the Stevensville School District Office located at 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, MT 59870.

This request for bid responses does not commit the Board of Trustees for Stevensville School District to enter into any agreement, or to pay any expenses incurred in the preparation of any response to this request, or to ultimately procure any contract for the provision of these services. The Board of Trustees expressly reserves the right to waive any formalities and to reject any or all proposals.

