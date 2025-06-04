RFP – Stevensville IT Services

RFP for IT Services for the Town of Stevensville

Proposals will be received at the Town Hall 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870, until June 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm local time. Original copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope; no faxed or electronic bids will be accepted. Received bids will be publicly opened and read aloud during the council meeting on Thursday June 26, 2025, at 6:30 pm. The proposal will be awarded at the council meeting on Thursday July 10, 2025, at 6:30 pm.

Additional information about this request for proposal can be viewed on the town’s website townofstevensville.com or by contacting the town clerk at 406-777-5271 ext. 102

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 6-4, 6-18-25.

