RFP – Audit Services

RFP for Audit Services



RFP Due Date:

Friday, July 18, 2025 – 5:00pm

The Board of Directors of the Corvallis (MT) County Sewer District invites qualified certified public accounting firms licensed to practice in Montana to submit proposals for the provision of financial audit services according to the requirements of this Request for Proposal (RFP). The audit will be conducted subject to the Single Audit Act and its implementing regulation at 2 CFR Part 200, Subpart F regarding audit requirements.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

To obtain a copy of the full solicitation or if you have further questions, please contact Lyndi Henson, District Clerk, via email at corvallissewer@gmail.com or visit http://bit.ly/3TqxCYZ

