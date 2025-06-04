Retiring Corvallis principal honored

by John Dowd

With the school year coming to an end, so too, is the time of Corvallis Primary School Principal Lisa Nagel. After 38 years in education, Nagel will be retiring at the end of this school year. However, to celebrate her career in Corvallis, the teachers, staff and students of the school decided to go above and beyond, in a very retro way.

Given that Nagel’s career started in the 1980s, “we wanted to celebrate the start of her career while we were celebrating the end of it,” said Krista Poppema, a first grade teacher who helped plan the day. Poppema has been with Corvallis schools for 22 years, and for much of that time has worked with Nagel. She, and others, say they have thoroughly enjoyed working with Nagel, and they hoped such a celebration, one that highlighted a time that was so important in Nagel’s life, would “bring back some nostalgic memories for her,” said Poppema.

Corvallis Primary School Principal Lisa Nagel is walked down the hall by her grandson, Knox Nagel, last Friday, both dressed in 1980s garb for the day long celebration. Photo by John Dowd.



Nagel moved to the area in 1993, when she started with Corvallis School District. She started as a teacher, and is ending her career as a principal. Having affected so many lives, Poppema added that it was important to them to “do a big celebration that involved the students.”

The day was filled with laughter as ‘80s themed decorations adorned the ceilings and walls, teachers, staff and students alike donned 1980s garb and students played ‘80s styled games. The school even recorded and played a video showcasing the students and staff playing an ‘80s trivia game. According to teachers, it was comical how the students, and even some of the younger staff, really had some trouble with the trivia.

According to Sarah Fryer, the community liaison for the Corvallis School District, “All the thrift stores have nothing left.” She said this as many of the students and teachers walked by with bright colors, and antiquated exercise clothing. Fryer added that the fun even spread home, as for many of the parents this was likely a fun way to relive the old days, dressing their children up.

The day ended in a dance and ‘80s themed yard games. According to Nagel, “It was a pretty special day, beyond anything I had expected.” She said it was ultimately impressive, not least because, “500 people kept that a secret from me, and most of them were ten!”

Holly Snyder, Jeff Nagel and Dave Bradshaw lead students in a dance from the 1980s. Photo by John Dowd.



Nagel also was not aware her kids were coming to visit, and loved that she got to see her grandkids. She described the surprise, saying she was asked to take the day off before, and when she came in the staff gave her a bag of clothes and did her hair and makeup. She was completely surprised by everything.

Nagel has been with Corvallis for 32 years of her career, and principal for the last eight years. She said being somewhere so long, and moving up within the same school district can be rare, especially these days.

“There is definitely longevity there, and that’s just a testament to how special this school system is,” said Nagel. “I’ve been truly blessed to work with the best staff, the best students, and the best community.”