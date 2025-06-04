Public Hearing – County Budget

PUBLIC HEARING

PRELIMINARY BUDGET HEARING FOR RAVALLI COUNTY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on the Preliminary County Operating Budget beginning Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT. on the 3rd Floor. The Commissioners have compiled the Preliminary Annual Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 and the budget is on file and open for inspection in the Ravalli County Commissioners Office located at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, (3rd floor), Hamilton, MT.

Budgets can be taken out of order listed below, and may be continued into the next date and/or time session if necessary:

Commissioners, Justice Court #1, Justice Court #2, General Fund Variable Costs, Treasurer, Forester, Clerk & Recorder/Records Preservation/County Supt of Schools, Finance, County Attorney, Office of Emergency Management, Public Health Nurse/PHEP/MCH/Immunization, Environmental Health, Information Technology, Human Resources, Safety Coordinator, Central Supply, Contributions to Communities, Facilities, Road, Bridge, Weed Control, Fair, Airport, Clerk of District Court, Juvenile Detention, Comprehensive Insurance, Parks, Library, Cemetery, Planning, GIS, Mental Health, Valley Veterans, Economic Development, Extension, Public Safety, Jail Diversion, Animal Protection & Control, Records Retention, Old Courthouse Maintenance, Ravalli County Museum, and 911 County & Enhanced.

Any taxpayer or resident may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the proposed preliminary budget. The Final Budget will be approved and adopted by Resolution on Thursday, September 04, 2025, at 1:00 PM. If you have any questions, please contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500, email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov or at the above address.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

