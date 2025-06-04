Bitterroot Star

Personal Property Taxes Due

NOTICE

The 2025 Personal Property Tax bills have been mailed.

Taxes are due payable before 5 PM are due June 30, 2025.

Mail payments must be postmarked by June 30, 2025 or the payment will be returned for additional charges. Please make checks payable to the Ravalli County Treasurer.  Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover are accepted. Now accepting

On-line payments at www.ravallicounty.mt.gov

Ravalli County Treasurer

Dan Whitesitt, Treasurer

215 S 4th St. Ste H

Hamilton MT  59840

406-375-6600

