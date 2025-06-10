Notice to Creditors – Gassmann

Kory Gassmann

PO Box 126

Hamilton, MT 59840

Kory@comfortsolutionsmt.com

406-961-4328

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOHN GASSMANN, Decedent.

Cause No. DP-25-54

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Kory Gassmann, PO Box 126, Hamilton, Montana 59840, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 29th day of May, 2025.

/s/ Kory Michael Gassmann

State of Montana )

:ss

County of Ravalli )

This instrument was signed or acknowledged before me on May 29th, 2025, by Kory Michael Gassmann.

/s/ Kelly Williams

Notary Public of the State of Montana

