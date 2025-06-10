Notice to Creditors – Dortch

Megan S. Winderl

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

99 Marcus Street, 3rd Floor

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 218-4888

meganw@cwlawmt.com

pleadings@cwlawmt.com

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of CAROLYN LEE DORTCH, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-41-2025-0000067-II

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Marilyn De Salvo and Clay C. Cherry, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus St. 3rd FL, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 22nd day of May, 2025.

/s/ Marilyn De Salvo

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Clay C. Cherry

Co-Personal Representative

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

Attorney for Personal Representative

By: Megan S. Winderl

BS 6-11, 6-18, 6-25-25.

MNAXLP